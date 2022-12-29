ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been indicted by The Chemung County Grand Jury for multiple charges following an incident in October 2022 where he’s said to have assaulted and strangled a woman working at the facility.

The indictment claims that Ioane L. Werner is being indicted on two counts of Assault in the Second Degree.

The indictment says that Werner, who was a patient at Arnot Ogden Medical Center on October 14, 2022, attacked a Clinical Assistant who was preparing a room for Werner’s stay.

The indictment says Werner attacked the assistant by tacking, striking, and choking them, thereby causing the victim to suffer substantial pain.

Werner is being indicted on a third count for Strangulation in the Second Degree. The indictment reads Werner intentionally choked the assistant by the throat or neck and thereby caused her to suffer substantial pain.