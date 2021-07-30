Man indicted for choking woman, taking a child from her home

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – James Irvin III was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury after allegedly assaulting a woman and taking a child from her home.

According to court documents, on May 1, 2021, Irvin allegedly violated an order of protection, kicked down the door of a woman’s home and took a child out of the home.

On July 8, Irvin allegedly hid in a backyard until the same woman returned home. Irvin then allegedly pulled her out of a vehicle, pushed and slapped her, dragged her on the ground, pinned her down and choked her.

According ot the court documents, three children witnessed the assault.

Irvin was indicted on two counts of criminal contempt, one count of criminal obstruction of breathing, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.