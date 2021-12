ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – William Walker was incited by a Chemung County Grand Jury for criminal contempt in the first degree.

According to court documents on Nov. 7 Walker allegedly violated an order of protection issued on June 4, 2021.

While with the victim Walker allegedly struck her in the head with a bottle. The court document did not disclose the injuries suffered by the female victim or her relation to Walker.