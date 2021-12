HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – One person was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury in connection to a burglary.

According to court documents, Joseph Piper was indicted for burglary in the second degree. The indictment is in connection to a Sept. 25 burglary on the 1000 block of Hulett Street in the Village.

Court documents allege Piper “remained unlawfully in a building with intent to commit a crime.”