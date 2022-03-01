Man indicted for laundromat, Elmira College burglaries

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been arrested for allegedly illegally entering an Elmira laundromat and stealing from Elmira College in two separate incidents late last year.

Shawn Neff was accused of illegally entering Cowles Hall on the Elmira College campus on October 25, 2021 in an indictment handed up by the Chemung County Grand Jury. Court documents said Neff allegedly stole property that belonged to the college and its employees. The indictment didn’t specify what Neff allegedly stole.

On December 31, Neff then allegedly illegally entered Sparkle Clean Dry Cleaners and Laundromat on the southside of Elmira, according to the indictment. He allegedly intended to commit a crime in the business.

Neff was indicted for two counts of third-degree Burglary and one count of Petit Larceny.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now