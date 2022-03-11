Man indicted for Southport apartment burglary, theft

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County allegedly broke into an apartment complex multiple times and stole over $1,000 of property last summer, according to an indictment handed up last week.

Andrew Penfield, 34, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on March 3 in connection to the burglary. Court documents alleged that Penfield illegally entered the basement of an apartment complex on Caton Avenue in Southport on August 26 and 27, 2021. The indictment added that he intended to commit a crime while in the building.

Penfield was also indicted for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 from a couple during the burglaries, as well as property from another man. He was originally arrested on the charges on December 17, 2021.

He was indicted on two counts of third-degree Burglary, and one count each of fourth-degree Grand Larceny and Petit Larceny.