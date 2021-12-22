Man indicted for stealing $7K diamond ring, multiple credit cards

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County man has been indicted for allegedly stealing a diamond ring worth several thousand dollars and numerous credit cards last month.

Christopher Woods was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for possessing stolen property. The indictment said that Woods possessed a stolen diamond ring worth $6,999.99 from a man that bought it at Ray Jewelers. The incident happened on November 22, 2021, according to the indictment.

Court documents further said that Woods possessed five credit cards that were stolen from a woman, including a Discover card, Visa Platinum card, GAP credit card, Capital One Journey card, and a Capital One SAVOR ONE card.

He was indicted on four counts of fourth-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property and one count of third-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

