HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been indicted for allegedly stealing a rabbit and other property from Turks Produce and Flower Market earlier this summer, according to court documents.

David Cardone was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury on July 28, 2022 in connection to the theft, the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office confirmed. He was accused of breaking into Turks on June 1 and June 3 and stealing property both times, including a terminally ill rabbit named Jupiter.

Cardone was accused of two counts of 3rd-degree Burglary and two counts of Petit Larceny.

Jupiter the rabbit was stolen on June 1, 2022, prompting outrage when the community found out the bunny would die in a matter of days without his medications.

According to Ted Ostrander, owner of Turks, Jupiter was found during a search and seizure of Cardone’s home. Cardone also reportedly stole over $1,000 worth of items from the flower shop.