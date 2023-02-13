The video above first aired on January 24, 2023.

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The man accused of a stabbing in Big Flats last month that led to an hours-long standoff is now facing more charges from a Grand Jury.

Theodore Swan, 34, was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury on February 2, 2023 for 2nd-degree Attempted Murder, two counts of 1st-degree Assault, and one count of 2nd-degree Assault. The accusations came almost two weeks after the standoff that left one man in the hospital.

According to the indictment, Swan allegedly stabbed 29-year-old Joseph Hartford multiple times in the chest with knives and once in the arm, leaving him in critical condition. The document said the Jan. 20 stabbing collapsed one of Hartford’s lungs and cut the membrane encasing his heart.

Hartford was later taken to Robert Packer in Sayre after police found him on Burkeshire Drive. Over three hours later, the standoff with police ended after NY State Police used a robot to go into the home and confirm Swan was inside, as well as chemical agents.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said several people have been interviewed, including Hartford, but officials haven’t determined a motive.

The incident also left the nearby Horseheads Middle and Intermediate Schools in a lockout.