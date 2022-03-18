ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been indicted by the Chemung County Grant Jury for an incident that happened back in November of 2021, court documents say.

Sean. J. Mountain Jr. was Indicted on multiple weapons charges following an event that took place on November 9, 2021.

According to court documents, Mountain Jr. was in possession of a .22 caliber ROHM revolver that was loaded with ammunition while being outside of his home/place of business without a proper permit.

He was indicted on two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third-degree, a class C and D felony.