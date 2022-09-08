WELLSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – Following an autopsy, the official cause of death has been determined for the man who was found dead near the train tracks in the Lowman Crossover area last weekend.

Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom told 18 News that the autopsy determined Raymond W. Johns III died from blunt force trauma as a result of getting hit by the train on September 3.

The Sheriff’s Office first responded to the scene after the conductor of the Norfolk Southern train reported the accident. Johns’s body was found about 600 feet east of the Lowman Crossover.

He was later identified by his family based on items and clothing found at the scene.