AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Police have released the names of those involved in the Avoca car crash on Sunday afternoon.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 6, the New York State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of state Route 415 and Michigan Hollow Road in the Town of Avoca. Police say Michael A. Hinrich, 51, of Nunda, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Camaro westbound on Michigan Hollow Road when he approached the stop sign at the intersection with state Route 415. Hinrich attempted to turn southbound on state Route 415 when a northbound 2018 Buick that was driven by Michael S. Eldridge, 26, of Hornell, struck the driver’s side door of the car.

Hinrich was pronounced dead at the scene by the Steuben County Coroner’s Office. Eldridge was transported to Noyes Hospital by ambulance to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The Camaro’s passenger, Casie L. Lewis, 36, and a passenger in the Buick, Christopher D. Nickerson, 26, of Wellsville, were both flown to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Avoca Ambulance, Cohocton Ambulance, American Medical Response, and the Kanona Fire Department assisted the New York State Police Department at the scene.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.