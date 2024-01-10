ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police said one man was killed and another seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Dansville Tuesday evening.

According to NYSP, the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on I-390 North near exit 4 in the Town of Dansville. Roadside responders from a utility vehicle were assisting a disabled tractor-trailer when another tractor-trailer that was traveling northbound struck the side of the disabled vehicle.

Troopers said two people from the assisting utility vehicle were struck. It was reported by police that a 39-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene and an 18-year-old male was injured and transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The striking tractor-trailer crossed the center median and came to rest in the southbound lane.

Neither the names of the victims nor the driver have been released as Troopers are continuing to investigate.