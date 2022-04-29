BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County man has pled guilty to raping a child under the age of 15, according to the County Court.

Frederick Tigner, 21, has pled guilty to a 2nd-degree Rape charge, the Steuben County Court Clerk told 18 News on April 29. He was charged with having sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 15.

The court said that Tigner was taken to the Steuben County Jail after the guilty plea and will spend 30 days in prison. He will then be released on parole and is required to register as a sex offender in the New York State Sex Offender Registry, according to the Steuben County Jail.

Officials didn’t release any more details on the nature or time of the case.