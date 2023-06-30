TROY, P.a. (WETM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a missing person case out of Troy.

According to police, Shawn Daniel Wagner, 35, was last seen on Mud Creek Road in Troy Township on June 27. Wagner is 6-foot-2, weighs about 180 pounds, and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and white plaid long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans. Police believe Wagner may be operating a neon green Kawasaki dirt bike.

Police have not released a photo of Wagner at this time.

Anyone with information about Wagner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570)-265-2186.