ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been sentenced to over a year behind bars following an indictment earlier this spring that accused him of drug possession and assault.

Ranzell Brown was sentenced to 1.5 years plus two years of post-release supervision on October 14, 2022, according to the Chemung County Court.

Brown was charged in May 2022 in a Chemung County Grand Jury indictment. The document claimed he hit a woman in the face with a cellphone, cutting her face and also possessed cocaine with the intent to sell it.