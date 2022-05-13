ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been sentenced on a weapons charge in connection to an incident in Elmira last fall.

Michael Brizzee Jr. was sentenced in the Chemung County Court on May 13, 2022 for a 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon charge. He was sentenced to 3.5 to 7 years in prison.

Brizzee Jr. was indicted last fall for possessing a 9mm Hi-Point Model 9 semi-automatic weapon in the City of Elmira on Oct. 23, 2021. Court documents said that when he was confronted by police, Brizzee Jr. gave a false name.

He was originally indicted on three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Impersonation.