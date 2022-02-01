Man violates protection order, leaves voicemails in Painted Post: NYSP

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly violated a protection order in Painted Post late last week.

Darrell Farnham, 50, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on January 28 around 3:00 p.m. According to the arrest report, Farnham allegedly left multiple voicemails with a person who had a court-ordered protection order against him.

Farnham was arrested and charged with second-degree Criminal Contempt. He was taken to the Steuben County CAP for arraignment.

