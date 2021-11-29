Man who caused Bath shelter in place arrested for throwing feces at corrections officer

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The man responsible for causing a shelter in place order in Bath over a week ago has been arrested again for allegedly harassing a corrections officer at the County Jail.

Kenneth Mikko, 34, was arrested while incarcerated at the Steuben County Jail for throwing his own feces at an officer on November 24. This is his third arrest in just over a week.

He was charged with Aggravated Harassment of an Employee by an Inmate (a class-E felony). He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and returned to the Jail.

He was originally arrested on November 21 for allegedly stealing a truck and multiple weapons and imprisoning residents of a Bath home, leading to an eight-hour manhunt that caused a village-wide shelter in place order.

He was then arrested later in the day for damaging the digital signature pad while being processed at the jail.