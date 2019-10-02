Man who stole Little Debbies truck indicted for stealing another car

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira man who was arrested for stealing a Little Debbies truck in March 2019 has been indicted for stealing another vehicle in August 2019.

Joseph Tocco was indicted in Chemung County on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle in the second degree. Court documents say Tocco stole a 2016 Dodge van on August 14.

Tocco was arrested on March 25 after he admitted to stealing a delivery box truck from Weis Market so he could visit friends.

Police located the cake truck 20 minutes later on Lake Street in the area of Bakers Lane.

Police said no inventory was missing from the cake truck.