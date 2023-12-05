NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) — A man won $75,000 from a Tioga Downs blackjack tournament that started at the beginning of the year.

According to Tioga Downs, Ricky Chan won the tournament’s top prize on Dec. 3 after outlasting 60 entrants who had been earning their way into the tournament since it started in January. After playing 20 hands, Chan emerged as the final table chip leader in the casino’s largest-ever blackjack tournament.

“This tournament marks a historic milestone for Tioga Downs Casino,” said President and General Manager Charles Otto. “It’s the biggest blackjack tournament we’ve hosted, and we’re hoping to have similar tournaments like this again in 2024. Congratulations to our winning guests and team members for doing a fantastic job.”

The tournament featured three preliminary rounds, a semi-final, and a final round. The players who made it to the final round with Chan didn’t go home empty-handed; the players in second through sixth place won $10,000, $8,000, $5,000, $1,000, and $1,000, respectively.