SAVONA, N.Y. (WETM) — State police out of Bath made an arrest on Saturday of a man with multiple warrants out on him.

According to police, Devin Twist was seen walking along Lakoma Avenue in the village of Savona. Police were aware of Twist’s warrants, but upon approach, Twist fled from troopers on foot.

Troopers lost sight of Twist and utilized state police K-9 unit, Bobby, to try and locate the suspect.

Twist was soon found and apprehended by Bobby, after being located in the thick brush off Grove Street in Savona.

Twist had one active warrant through Livingston County Sheriff’s office, two active warrants through NYSP Bath, and five active warrants through the Village of Bath Police Department.