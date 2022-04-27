ENFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – A Newfield man with a history of theft-related arrests in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes has been arrested on multiple active warrants out of Louisiana after police searched for him with drones and K9’s.

Roy Searles, 33, New York State Police out of Ithaca responded to a domestic dispute on Trumbulls Corners Road in the Town of Enfield on April 26 just before 9:00 a.m. Police determined that Searles was wanted on multiple warrants out of Louisiana.

Searles allegedly fled the scene before police arrived, prompting Troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation to use drones and K9’s to search the area. New York State Park Police, the DEC, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office all assisted at the scene.

A short time later, a Trooper spotted Searles and a NYSP K9 tracked him in the woods off Rumsey Hill Road just after 2:00 p.m. Searles was taken to the Tompkins County Jail to await extradition.

Searles has been arrested at least four times in the last six months for various theft-related crimes in the area. He was first charged with stealing a trailer in Horseheads in October 2021. The following month, Searles and another Newfield resident were arrested in a counterfeit money bust in Tompkins County. He was arrested again in December for allegedly stealing over $1,000 worth of stolen property in Enfield. Then, days later, Searles was arrested a fourth time in connection to a stolen vehicle and stolen tools in the Finger Lakes region.