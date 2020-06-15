Mansfield announces plans to return for Fall 2020 semester

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield University has announced its Health and Safety Plan for the Fall 2020 semester, which includes in-person instruction and on-campus residency.

Fall semester classes will start early on Monday, August 17 and end Friday, November 20. Finals will be conducted online to avoid the need for students, faculty, and staff to return to campus after Thanksgiving break.

In-person instruction, sometimes in reconfigured classrooms, will resume for small classes, labs, studios, and other courses enrolling limited numbers of students. Blended courses, using a combination of in-person and online instruction, will reduce the frequency of meeting in-person.

Multimodal courses, which allows for simultaneous in-person and synchronous streaming of instruction paired with lecture capture, will also be used for select courses.

Additional online classes may be offered for students living both on and off campus.

On-campus housing in Mansfield’s residence halls will be available for the 2020-21 academic year and accommodations allowing for private bedrooms will be made available to students. A “Drop-N-Go” move-in option will be offered by appointment beginning in July for residential students to reduce congestion and to promote physical distancing.

The residence halls will close for the fall semester on Monday, November 23. Students who must remain on campus through finals week will be allowed to do so if prior arrangements are made with the Director of Student Living.

The university says they will continue to adjust their plan to support the needs of the entire campus community as the situation surrounding the pandemic continues to evolve.

“Protecting the safety and well-being of our entire university community-students, staff, faculty, parents and visitors-is paramount as we plan for Fall instruction,” stated Dr. Charles Patterson, President of Mansfield University. “As we look to the beginning of the new academic year, we will welcome to campus the incoming Class of 2024, our returning students, and many students that have made the choice to transfer to Mansfield University. We are working diligently to ensure everyone’s on-campus experience is special.”

Updated Fall 2020 course schedules will be communicated by the Office of the Registrar in July.

Face masks are required for anyone inside campus buildings and it is expected that individuals will maintain social distancing at all times. A reusable and washable face mask and hand sanitizer will be supplied to every student and employee, though any proper face covering may be worn.

More information, including the complete Health and Safety Plan for Fall 2020, can be found at mansfield.edu/health-and-safety-plan.