Mansfield Borough Police hiring full, part-time police officers

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Borough of Mansfield is accepting applications for full and part-time police officers.

Applicants must have completed the required police training required by Act 120 and submit their applications by April 29 at 4 p.m.

Candidates who are offered a part-time position will be on an hourly, as-needed basis.

Qualified applicants will take the Civil Service Examination on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 8 a.m. The physical agility portion of the exam will be administered at the YMCA with the written exam following at the Mansfield Borough Building.

An oral exam will be scheduled for a later date.

Applications are available at the Mansfield Borough Office between 8 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Job requirements: US citizen, high school diploma or equivalent, 21 years of age, Act 120 certification, good mental and physical health, and meet all requirements of the job description and Civil Service Commission Rules and Regulations.