Mansfield Borough Police Officer under fire for racist, disturbing video filmed inside police car

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – A member of the Mansfield Borough Police Department is under fire after filming a TikTok live video inside his police car while making racist, sexual, and inflammatory comments about slavery, liberals, and several other controversial topics.

The officer, identified by our media partner the Wellsboro Gazette as Officer Brian Gossert, was in full uniform during the video and at one point has a man in the back of his patrol car while filming.

The TikTok account has since been deleted. The video was screen recorded and shared on social media.

Mansfield Borough Manager Christopher McGann confirmed with 18 News that the borough is aware of the situation, but could not comment further on the case. McGann was unable to comment on the officer’s status with the department.

McGann referred 18 News to the borough’s labor attorney, who was unavailable for comment.

WARNING: COMMENTS ARE DISTRURBING

“I don’t understand how (the Confederate flag) is racist, it represents the South. Just like the Union flag represents the North. No one says that the union flag is racist. So why are we saying the Confederate flag is racist?” “Well they fought against the North. So yeah, technically they fought for slavery, I guess you could say, but again, that’s been over 200 years ago, I think it’s time that people just like, get the f*** over themselves. Because, if, if that’s true. If the symbolism behind that flag is still that hurtful now, then we should still hate the south. So, why hate them for something that no one is alive from anymore. “You want to know who started the KKK, the f****** Democrats, probably the same party that you agree with. So again, get f***** like read a f****** history book. Everyone wants to call cops racist but yeah you know who starts racism, Democrats. “It’s okay we can justify our flag, because it’s not as bad as the flag next to us.” “They need to get the s*** kicked out of them”

The officer made additional graphic comments regarding violence and sexual references while in his police car.

The video also shows the officer arresting a man and insinuating that the man was high.

The entire video with expletives removed can be viewed below. Viewer discretion is advised.

18 News has reached out to the Mansfield Police Department and Mayor’s office, but have not heard back at this time. Our media partner the Wellsboro Gazette says the borough’s personnel committee is having an executive session to discuss the matter.