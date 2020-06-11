Mansfield Borough Swimming Pool reopening

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Mansfield Borough Swimming Pool will open on or around June 29, 2020, according to the borough’s Facebook page.

The borough says the exact opening date will be determined by the amount of work that needs to be completed prior to opening.

Due to the abbreviated season, both the season passes and daily rates will be significantly lower than previous years. The following rates will be in effect for the 2020 season:

Season Passes

Family: $85

Individual (Adult): $45

Individual (Student): $35

Day Care: $150 for first 10 children and $15 for each additional child

Daily Rates

Adults: $3

Student/preschool: $2

Non-swimmer: No Charge

Passes will be available for sale at the Borough Office between Friday, June 12 and Friday June 26. If you have financial difficulties and would like a season pass, you can contact the Borough Office at 570-662-2315.

Public health measures will be in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. Surfaces will be cleaned frequently and the most current CDC guidance for swimming pools will be followed. We would ask that all pool guests follow the safety guidelines. No more than 90 guests will be permitted in the pool area (unless the specific guidance changes).

Visitors are asked to not come to the pool this summer if you are feeling ill or have symptoms of COVID-19.