TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield will be getting several million dollars for work on drinking water and wastewater systems, according to Governor Wolf.

Outgoing Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that $236 million is coming to municipalities across Pa. for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects. In Tioga County, Mansfield Borough is receiving a total of more than $5 million in grants and loans for drinking and wastewater system improvements. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).

Specifically, Mansfield is getting $1,699,616 to replace 4,620 feet of water lines, hydrants, valve stops, and “undersized, leaking infrastructure” to “ensure safe drinking water is accessible throughout the service area”, the announcement said.

For its wastewater system, Mansfield will get a $1,119, 300 loan and a $2,216,213 grant to replace sanitary sewer lines, 5,900 feet of gravity sewer lines, and 3,140 feet of stormwater pipes.

“Over the past eight years, my administration has made a significant contribution to clean waters across the commonwealth,” said Governor Wolf in his announcement. “I’m proud of everything that we have accomplished together, and I know that as the commonwealth continues to make increased investments through state and federal funding, including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, we will see communities continue to rebuild and grow stronger and more vibrant than ever.”