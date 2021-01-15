Mansfield Hose Company receives federal grant

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Mansfield Hose Company has received a $15,857 FEMA grant, according to Congressman Fred Keller.

The grant will provide resources that equip personnel to respond to the pandemic and support community resilience.

“Congratulations to Mansfield Hose Company for receiving these funds which will go a long way to ensuring that this department is properly equipped to fulfill its duty to the community during COVID-19. Our first responders have a challenging job and continue to provide incredible services to our communities amidst the challenges presented by this pandemic. Thank you to FEMA for stepping up in a big way to deliver these critical grants to fire departments across the country in an effort to promote the health and safety of every American and that of the first responders putting their lives on the line.”