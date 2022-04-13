MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield Borough has been recognized by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf for local officials’ response to a damaged drainpipe that led to major flooding last summer.

In Wolf’s 2022 list of Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence, he recognized 11 communities, two organizations and eight individuals across the state. The announcement said that in Mansfield, the southern portion of the Borough saw a series of floods during summer 2021.

Local officials found the problem to be a failing storm sewer main pipe, so Mansfield’s Public Safety and Finance Committees’ chairs teamed up to investigate the problem and find a solution. Wolf said that the Committees’ actions were able to repair the main stormwater drainage pipe within a month of discovering the problem.

“It’s an honor to recognize all of these local officials, governments and organizations for their achievements over the past year,” said Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Weaver on behalf of Wolf. “More than any other level of government, local government has the greatest impact on our day-to-day lives. The projects and individuals recognized today help continue to make Pennsylvania the best place in the world to live, work and play.”