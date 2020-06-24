Mansfield reinstates July 4 fireworks display

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield will have fireworks to celebrate Independence Day in 2020.

The borough previously canceled the celebration due to COVID-19 concerns, but announced on Facebook that the show will go on.

This years event will be on Sunday July 5 around 9:45 p.m. and the fireworks will be shot off near Mansfield University, not in Smythe Park.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to not congregate in any one specific area and maintain social distancing at all times.

The borough camper says the best viewing area should be between College Avenue and Seventh Street in the South end of town, but that the display should be seen from pretty much anywhere in Mansfield Boro, and a section of Richmond Township.