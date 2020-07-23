Mansfield traffic could see delays during surveying work

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Crews will be working on Route 6 and Route 2005 in Mansfield doing survey and utility location work starting on Monday, July 27 through Friday, August 14.

Crews will be working on Wellsboro Street between the Tioga River Bridge and Swan Street and on Main Street from East Main Street to Decker Street.

During the work, short-term traffic patterns and/or flagging operations may be encountered. Motorists should allow extra time and use caution when traveling in the work area.