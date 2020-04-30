Mansfield University announces in-state tuition freeze

MANSFIELD, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) Board of Governors voted on Wednesday to freeze basic in-state tuition and the technology fee marking the second consecutive year that Mansfield University will not increase in-state tuition for students.

Basic in-state tuition for undergraduate students will remain at $7,716 for the 2020-21 academic year. Also remaining the same will be the system’s technology fee for students, which stands at $478 for the academic year. The State System Board voted to freeze tuition and the technology fee unanimously.

Mansfield University lowered its in-state and out-of-state tuition rates along with costs for its modern, suite-style residence halls prior to the start of the 2019-20 academic year. With one of the lowest tuition rates for a four-year institution in the state of Pennsylvania, Mansfield University continues to be a leader in affordable and accessible higher education.

To better accommodate prospective students in their college search amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mansfield waived SAT and ACT test scores from university admissions consideration and pushed back the deposit deadline one month to June 1. For current students, Mansfield issued partial refunds on student fees and adopted a Pass/No Credit option as a result of the transition to online instruction.

“Per U.S. News and World Report’s current rankings, Mansfield University ranks 1st in Pennsylvania for social mobility and 14th in the nation,” said President Charles E. Patterson, PhD. “This ranking itself speaks to importance of the Mansfield serving as an affordable, state owned institution of higher education and career readiness in Pennsylvania and beyond.”

“Pennsylvania will recover from this pandemic, and our outstanding universities will have a role in leading the recovery,” PASSHE Chancellor Dan Greenstein said. “To be a leader will take courage, and the Board showed that kind of courage today by choosing to be on the side of students and affordability. We will be here to educate the business, healthcare, education, and community leaders of tomorrow by maintaining our place as the affordable higher education option for students of the Commonwealth.”

The PASSHE system includes 14 universities across the Commonwealth, including Lock Haven and Bloomsburg Universities.