Mansfield University Colleges Against Cancer hosting luminaria fundraiser

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) — The Mansfield University Colleges Against Cancer (CAC) student organization is hosting a luminaria fundraiser to support the American Cancer Society.

Mansfield CAC has sold luminaria bags on-campus and online over the past month and will display the illuminated bags on the South Hall Mall on campus the night of Monday, May 3 to honor family and friends who are currently battling or have battled cancer.

Luminarias can be purchased up until 7 p.m. on Monday at charity.gofundme.com/mucac. The luminaria tribute can be dedicated in honor, in memory, or in support of someone involved in the fight against cancer along with a personal message.