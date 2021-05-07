Mansfield University demolishing three dorms to create greenspace

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield University will demolish three dormitories to create a new on-campus greenspace.

Demolition of the older Pinecrest, Laurel, and Maple Halls will begin this summer and continue into the fall, making way for additional greenspace for the university community.

The project was originally slated for 2020 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

When complete, the terrain of the Pinecrest site will provide a natural amphitheater and outdoor venue for performances and events. New parking spaces will also be created on Clinton Street.

The project also includes the construction of a storage building in the east parking lot to preserve on-campus storage and to prevent the need for grounds staff to cross Rt. 6 to access equipment.

On-campus housing will continue to be available to students at Mansfield’s four modern, suite-style residence halls.

“We’re excited to see our campus continue efforts to support a student-centered university with additional locations for student activities, recreation, and leisure for those who live and learn on and near campus,” said Dr. Charles Patterson, President of Mansfield University “Having a central outdoor space for the university community to gather is an important part of campus life and will bring our students, faculty, and staff closer together as Mounties.”

The three traditional-style dorms were taken offline in 2013 due to student demand for modern, suite-style residence halls.

Funding for the project is provided outside of the university’s budget through the Pennsylvania Department of General Services (DGS).

Unneeded beds, dressers, and other furniture stored in the dorms were donated to local non-profit organizations like Seeds of Hope, which works in partnership with the Tioga County Department of Human Services to help families in crisis meet basic needs to maintain and reunify families.

“Pinecrest, Laurel, and Maple will transition away from campus, but the memories created at these beloved buildings will last a lifetime,” said Patterson. “Mansfield’s campus will continue to be a home for Mounties for generations to come.”

More information about the project can be found at mansfield.edu/greenspace.