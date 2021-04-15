Mansfield University freezes in-state tuition for 2021-22 academic year

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education has frozen basic in-state tuition for Mansfield University for the 2021-22 school year.

“Providing affordable and accessible higher education is one of the important roles that Mansfield University serves in the Northern Tier,” said Dr. Charles Patterson, President of Mansfield University. “Freezing tuition for a third straight year is a commitment to students and their families towards maintaining pathways to a successful life and career through high-quality, affordable education.”

The Board’s unanimous vote keeps basic in-state tuition for undergraduate students in the 2021-22 academic year at $7,716. Also remaining the same will be the System’s technology fee for students, which stands at $478 for the academic year.

This is the first time the State System has kept year-to-year basic in-state tuition the same for three years.

“Sixty percent of jobs in Pennsylvania require a post-secondary degree, but only 47 percent of Pennsylvanians have one,” said Chancellor Dan Greenstein. “To help Pennsylvania build a modern-day economy, to remain a reliable pathway for students into and beyond the middle class, to ensure every Pennsylvanian who wants can access quality higher education, we must take bold action like today’s vote on tuition.”

Mansfield University lowered its in-state and out-of-state tuition rates along with costs for its modern, suite-style residence halls prior to the start of the 2019-20 academic year.

The reduced tuition and housing costs allowed Mansfield to grow overall enrollment almost 10% over the past two years including a 7.2% increase in Fall ’20. The university also saw a 10% increase in retention in Fall’ 20 compared to the previous year.