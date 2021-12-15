Mansfield University graduates 38th Police Academy Class

Mansfield University Chief of Police and Director of the MU Public Safety Training Institute, Scott Henry (L), poses with cadet Cassandra Lageman (R) who received the Christine Shegan Top Academic Award.

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WEMT) — The Mansfield University Municipal Police Academy graduated its 38th class of cadets on Saturday, November 13th.

The 25-week Academy requires 919 hours of instruction and development of personal skills. Graduating from a certified Act 120 academy is required to become a municipal police officer in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

This year’s class received an additional 100 hours of training, where cadets received credentials to enhance their workforce development skills within the area of public safety.

The following cadets were members of the 2021 graduating class and are now eligible to be certified as municipal police officers in Pennsylvania:

Brandon S. Eberly, Denver, Pa.

Jacob Marvin Huling, Jersey Shore, Pa.

Nathaniel Kendall, Williamsport, Pa.

Stephen Thomas Kutches, Bellefonte, Pa.

Trevor Lee Lachat, Bellefonte, Pa.

Cassandra Jean Lageman, State College, Pa.

Christopher Logue, Jersey Shore, Pa.

Jared Mahosky, Jersey Shore, Pa.

Mansfield University Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, John Ulrich, delivered opening remarks and Tioga County Commissioner Roger Bunn provided the address to the graduates.

The certificates were presented by Director of the M.U. Public Safety Training Institute (MUPSTI) and Mansfield University Chief of Police, Scott Henry, and Associate Provost, Dr. Josh Battin. Several law enforcement members from across the region also presented the certificates to the cadets.

The Mansfield University Police Academy was certified in 1977 and graduated its first class in 1978.

The curriculum includes criminal law and investigation, vehicle code, accident investigation, first aid and CPR, operation of patrol vehicles, crisis management, defensive tactics, and firearms.

In addition to Chief Henry, 26 other instructors from various law enforcement organizations and other related entities are involved in the cadets’ training.

For more information about the program, click here.