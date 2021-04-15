Mansfield University hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students, won’t require vaccinations

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield University will be holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students, employees, and dependents of employees before the end of the spring semester.

Students will receive the Pfizer vaccine through UPMC Wellsboro, while staff and their families will receive the Moderna through Rite Aid.

University Director of Environmental Health and Safety Jim Welch tells 18 News they have about 400 students on campus right now with 400-500 living in the community. At the moment they have 250 students who have pre-registered for the clinic.

Welch says the university currently does not plan to require students to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus in the fall for in-person learning.

Student On-Campus Vaccine Clinic

First dose : Monday, April 19 from 1 to 4 PM

: Monday, April 19 from 1 to 4 PM Second dose : Week of May 10 (Date & Time TBD)

: Week of May 10 (Date & Time TBD) Location : Kelchner Fitness Center

: Kelchner Fitness Center Hosted by : UPMC Wellsboro

: UPMC Wellsboro Vaccine: Pfizer-BioNTech

Any student who filled out the Vaccine Interest Form included in the March 7 email will be guaranteed a vaccine at the on-campus clinic. Walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last. To expedite the clinic registration process, please complete the UPMC Registration Form ahead of the first clinic date.

The vaccinations are free and optional. Everyone is encouraged to receive a vaccine to protect themselves and their community.

Vaccines are safe and effective. More information about the Pfizer vaccine is available here.

You should plan to receive both doses at the same location.

Please contact Director of Environmental Health and Safety Jim Welch with any questions at jwelch@mansfield.edu or (570) 662-4906.

Employee and Family Vaccine Clinic

First dose : Thursday, April 22 from 10 AM to 12:30 PM

: Thursday, April 22 from 10 AM to 12:30 PM Second dose : Week of May 17 (Date & Time TBD)

: Week of May 17 (Date & Time TBD) Location : Decker Gymnasium

: Decker Gymnasium Hosted by : RiteAid

: RiteAid Vaccine: Moderna

Any employee who filled out the Vaccine Interest Form included in the March 7 email will be guaranteed a vaccine at the on-campus clinic. Walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last.

The vaccinations are free and optional. Everyone is encouraged to receive a vaccine to protect themselves and their community.

Vaccines are safe and effective. More information about the Moderna vaccine is available here.

To schedule the vaccine please contact Carmen Wood (cwood@mansfield.edu) or Samantha Holler (sholler@mansfield.edu) in Human Resources.

You should plan to receive both doses at the same location.

Please contact Director of Environmental Health and Safety Jim Welch with any questions at jwelch@mansfield.edu or (570) 662-4906.

Welch tells 18 News they plan to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the fall for new students or those who were unable to get one in the spring.

Anyone over the age of 16 is now eligible to receive a vaccination and students do not have to be a resident of Pennsylvania to receive the vaccine here. The Wolf administration is pushing for all college students to be vaccinated before the end of the semester.

As students are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, we encourage them to find a provider and get vaccinated before they travel back home at the end of the semester,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said.

More information on vaccinations at Mansfield University can be found on the university’s website.

Students can visit the DOH vaccine map to find a provider closest to them or call the PA Health Hotline at 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258) with questions.