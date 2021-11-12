Mansfield University Music Department to present annual Holiday Choral Concert

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) — The Mansfield University Music Department will present the annual Holiday Choral Concerts in Steadman Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2:30 p.m.

More than 110 singers and instrumentalists across the five university choirs: Grace Notes, Steadman Singers, Festival Chorus, Chamber Singers, and the Concert Choir will take part. Peggy Dettwiler, producer and director, has programmed music from historical classics to popular favorites that celebrate the seasons of Winter, Christmas, and Hanukkah.

The audience will enjoy singing familiar holiday carols with organ accompaniment by Father Edward Erb, Pastor at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Wellsboro.

The theme for the concerts, Sing for Joy, provides the opportunity to present uplifting choral works. Arise, Your Light Has Come by David Danner will close the concert with singers encircling the auditorium.

Tickets will sell to adults for $10 and to seniors, students, and children for $5. Faculty, Staff, and Students with MU ID are admitted free of charge. Tickets can be ordered online by visiting Upcoming Events at music.mansfield.edu.

Singers and audience members are required to wear face masks per the Mansfield University Health and Safety Plan.