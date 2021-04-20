Mansfield University provides COVID-19 vaccine to approx. 200 students

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – About 200 students participated in Mansfield University’s on-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted by UPMC Wellsboro on Monday, April 19 at Kelchner Fitness Center.

The clinic provided the first dose of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine to all interested Mansfield University students. The timing of the clinic will allow students to receive both doses of the vaccine prior to the end of the spring semester when most students return home for the summer.

“We’re appreciative of local healthcare partners who brought these important vaccination clinics to the Mansfield campus,” said Dr. Charles Patterson, President of Mansfield University. “Vaccines and other mitigation actions are important in keeping our campus community safe and allowing us to plan for a return to in-person classes and activities for the Fall ’21 semester.”

Several Mansfield University students pose with The Mountie after receiving their COVID-19 vaccination at Kelchner Fitness Center

Bryce Steiner, a senior history major, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Mansfield University nursing student Michael Grundon at Monday’s on-campus clinic hosted by UPMC Wellsboro

Mansfield University Director of Environmental Health and Safety Jim Welch tells 18 News that the university does not plan to require the vaccine for students next semester. The university is planning on offering the vaccine in the fall for new students or those who haven’t received their shots.

An on-campus clinic for univeristy employees and their family members will be hosted by RiteAid on Thursday, April 22 at Decker Gymnasium. Employees will be able to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Anyone over the age of 16 is now eligible to receive a vaccination and students do not have to be a resident to receive the vaccine in Pennsylvania. The Wolf administration is pushing for all college students to be vaccinated before the end of the semester.

“As students are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, we encourage them to find a provider and get vaccinated before they travel back home at the end of the semester,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said.

More information about Mansfield University’s vaccination clinics is available at mansfield.edu/vaccine.