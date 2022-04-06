MANSFIELD, P.a. (WETM) — Mansfield University has received a $126,000 grant to develop an Autism Resource Center on campus.

The grant was received from AllOne, a foundation that aims to aims to enhance healthcare in North Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The facility will be located in the Retan Center building and will enhance training opportunities for Mansfield University students, and provide a resource for families, educators and agencies in the region.

“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to develop the Autism Resource Center at Mansfield University”. “This crucial resource will further equip MU students with the skills and education required to positively impact individuals with autism. The Center will also greatly benefit people in our region and our community partners.” Dr. Bashar Hanna, interim president of Mansfield University.

The university says that the new center will design training modules specifically for first responders in partnership with the Mansfield University Public Safety Training Institute (MUPSTI). The center will also offer social skills instruction for local high school-age students and provide training for MU staff and local agencies.

The grant was developed as a collaborative effort between the Mansfield University Departments of Special Education, Education, Sociology, Social Work, and Psychology.

To learn more about Mansfield University’s special education academic programs, visit mansfield.edu/edspeced.