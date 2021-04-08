Mansfield University releases homecoming, alumni & friends weekend plans

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Mansfield University Office of Alumni Affairs and Advancement has announced dates for Alumni & Friends Weekend, as well as Homecoming Weekend 2021.

Alumni & Friends Weekend will be held on July 30-31 and Homecoming Weekend on September 24-25.

“We look forward to hosting the 2021 Alumni & Friends Weekend in July. Shifting this weekend from early June to mid-late July has been a longstanding request by many of our alumni who are teachers and remain in session in early June,” said Casey Wood, Director of Alumni Affairs & Advancement. “This year, everything seemed to align perfectly to allow this enhancement to take place and we are hopeful this will enable more people to participate in the festivities. This should also allow us to see an increase in vaccination availability before the celebration kicks-off.”

The annual golf tournaments at Corey Creek Golf Club are set for Saturday, July 31 and Friday, September 24, both with 9 a.m. tee times.

Mountaineer sprint football will take on the Quakers from the University of Pennsylvania at Homecoming on Saturday, September 25.

A full schedule of events for both weekends will be released in the coming weeks.

For more information about Mansfield University Alumni Affairs and Advancement, visit alumni.mansfield.edu.