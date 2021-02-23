Mansfield University resumes on-campus visits for prospective students

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield University has resumed on-campus visits for prospective students and their families.

“We’re thrilled to have our popular on-campus visits return in a way that promotes the safety of visitors as well as our campus community” said Rachel Green, Director of Admissions at Mansfield University. “Stepping foot on campus and having a personal connection with faculty and the Admissions team continues to be one of the best ways to envision a future at Mansfield University.”

In-person campus visits are available Monday through Saturday at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. with reservations required in advance. The visit includes an individual session with an Admissions counselor, a guided tour of campus, and a meeting with a faculty member in the academic program of interest (subject to availability). Individuals interested in only the campus tour can contact Admissions for available times.

Each visiting group is limited to the student and up to four guests with temperature checks taken upon entry. Prospective students and their guests must follow all campus health and safety guidelines including indoor and outdoor masking, social distancing, and hand washing.

Registration and more information for the on-campus visits is available online at admissions.mansfield.edu or by calling 1 (800) 577-6826.

Interested students can also explore Mansfield University virtually through an interactive 360 tour, meeting with an admissions counselor on Zoom, and more at mansfield.edu/visit.

Applications for the Fall 2021 semester are still being accepted at mansfield.edu/apply with an optional SAT/ACT option.