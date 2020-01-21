Mansfield University students participate in “A Day of Service”

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) — More than 60 Mansfield University students and employees logged roughly 200 hours of community service as part of ‘A Day of Service’ to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 20.
Teams of Mansfield University volunteers served at five sites in the area in Second Chance Animal Care Sanctuary, the Mansfield Area YMCA, My Neighbor’s Closet, the Southern Tier Food Bank, and The Green Home. The students represented eight on-campus organizations.
A full list of volunteers and their organizations is listed below:
