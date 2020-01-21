Mansfield University students participate in “A Day of Service”

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) — More than 60 Mansfield University students and employees logged roughly 200 hours of community service as part of ‘A Day of Service’ to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 20.

Teams of Mansfield University volunteers served at five sites in the area in Second Chance Animal Care Sanctuary, the Mansfield Area YMCA, My Neighbor’s Closet, the Southern Tier Food Bank, and The Green Home. The students represented eight on-campus organizations.

A full list of volunteers and their organizations is listed below:

Second Chance Animal Care Sanctuary

Dusty Zeyn – Interim Dean of Students

Shaylee Ford

Geneva Murray – Black Student Union

Emily Little – Kappa Kappa Psi

Josh Cascarella – Kappa Kappa Psi

Ona Sutton – Kappa Kappa Psi

Mikki Gifford – Kappa Kappa Psi

Josh Westcott – Kappa Kappa Psi

Katherine Thompson – Kappa Kappa Psi

Adam Shumgart – Kappa Kappa Psi

Mars Shields – Kappa Kappa Psi

Kasey Smeal – Kappa Kappa Psi

Dylan Woodring – Kappa Kappa Psi

Maddie Felpel – Kappa Kappa Psi

Cody McUmber – Kappa Kappa Psi

YMCA

Rich Benton – Phi Sigma Kappa

Aidan Locke – Phi Sigma Kappa

James Baranosky – Phi Sigma Kappa

Patrick Wood – Phi Sigma Kappa

Shane Humphrey – Phi Sigma Kappa

Nathan Prouty – Phi Sigma Kappa

Max Woltman – Phi Sigma Kappa

Angelo Wrobleski – Phi Sigma Kappa

Nicholas Wanczyk – Phi Sigma Kappa

Owen Newkam-Ulrich – Phi Sigma Kappa

Victor Brown – Phi Sigma Kappa

Ashanni Jamison – Black Student Union

Alize Bland – Issa Girls Thing & Black Student Union

Stella McLean – Issa Girls Thing

My Neighbors Closet

JoEllen Lindner – Interim Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management

Destiny Burton

Amanda Rutledge – The Flashlight

Carl Helrich – The Flashlight

Alexia Dye – The Flashlight

Lucianna Minoia – The Flashlight

Rebekah Rocha – The Flashlight

Sarah Hart – The Flashlight

Jimmy Guignard – The Flashlight

James Natali – Sigma Alpha Epsilon

Harrison Ledda – Sigma Alpha Epsilon

Cuong Le – Sigma Alpha Epsilon

Chris Goff – Sigma Alpha Epsilon

Alex VonWeinstein – Sigma Alpha Epsilon

Baxter Shellhammer – Sigma Alpha Epsilon

Cam Coppolo – Sigma Alpha Epsilon

Thomas Morrison – Sigma Alpha Epsilon

Zac Sedun – Sigma Alpha Epsilon

Southern Tier Food Bank

Marie Domenech – Director of the International Office & New Student Orientation

Deanna Mogianesi

Maggie Mason

Tyree Andrews – Phi Beta Sigma

Kevin Burns – MU Student Activists

Caitlyn Keough – MU Student Activists

Danielle Smith – MU Student Activists

The Green Home

Dave Slampak – Residence Director & Muticultural Affairs Coordinator

Holly Green – MU Nursing Association

Megan Ng – MU Nursing Association

Nakeisha Stryker – MU Nursing Association

Ashleigh Ellingwood – MU Nursing Association

Eliza Brigman – MU Nursing Association

Emily Fice – MU Nursing Association

John McDevitt – MU Nursing Association

Isoken Osifo – MU Nursing Association

Tiffany Plenefisch – MU Nursing Association