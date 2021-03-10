Mansfield University to hold in-person commencement ceremonies

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield University will host in-person, socially distant commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 15, at Karl Van Norman Field.

All eligible Fall 2020, Spring 2021, and Summer 2021 graduates are invited to participate.

The university says commencement ceremonies will be divided into two celebrations to accommodate limitations on the number of graduates and guests in attendance, per compliance with CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.

Similar to the August 2020 commencement, two guests will be allowed per graduate and social distancing, masking, and other safety measures will also be in place.

The ceremonies are scheduled for 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Information about how academic programs will be divided between the two ceremonies will be shared soon.

A free live stream for each ceremony will be available at mansfield.edu. Following commencement, the recording of each ceremony will be available on the Mansfield University YouTube channel.

Health and safety restrictions established for commencement are subject to change based on the current state of the coronavirus pandemic. Mansfield University will continue to follow guidance from public health officials to inform decisions while planning the event.

Commencement attire will be available for sale at the Mountie Spirit Store in Alumni Hall beginning Thursday, April 1. Graduates can also call the Spirit Store at (570) 662-4922 to order commencement attire.

More information is available at mansfield.edu/commencement. Additional details about the May 15 commencement ceremonies will be announced when available.