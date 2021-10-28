Mansfield University to host veterans appreciation luncheon next month

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mansfield University to Undergo State School Study_24145370

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield University will host a Veterans Appreciation Luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 11:30 a.m. to honor military students, employees, and alumni.

The event, organized by the MU Veteran’s Support Group, will be held at North Manser Dining Hall on campus and is open to the public with RSVP.

The guest speaker for this year’s luncheon is Tioga County Director of Veteran’s Affairs and retired Army veteran of 35 years, Master Sergeant Timothy Clark.

Anyone interested in attending should RSVP with Denise Davey at ddavey@mansfield.edu by Nov. 3. Veterans should indicate their service in their RSVP so they can be recognized at the event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now