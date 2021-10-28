Mansfield University to host veterans appreciation luncheon next month

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield University will host a Veterans Appreciation Luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 11:30 a.m. to honor military students, employees, and alumni.

The event, organized by the MU Veteran’s Support Group, will be held at North Manser Dining Hall on campus and is open to the public with RSVP.

The guest speaker for this year’s luncheon is Tioga County Director of Veteran’s Affairs and retired Army veteran of 35 years, Master Sergeant Timothy Clark.

Anyone interested in attending should RSVP with Denise Davey at ddavey@mansfield.edu by Nov. 3. Veterans should indicate their service in their RSVP so they can be recognized at the event.