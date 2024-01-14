MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a woman who was reported missing in Richmond Township.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 57-year-old Lisa Starkweather was last seen at her Lambs Creek Road residence on Wednesday, Jan. 10, and has not returned home since. She was reported missing on Jan. 13.

Starkweather is a non-Hispanic white woman who is 5’9″, weighs about 200 pounds, has blonde or strawberry blonde hair, and has brown eyes. Police have not released a picture of Starkweather at this time.

Anyone with information about Starkweather’s location is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield at 570-662-2151.