CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) –”Made in the Southern Tier” MFG Day events will kick off this month beginning with an expo on Friday.

National MFG Day is the first Friday of October each year, a regional celebration for the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce and its MFG Day Task Force for the manufacturing industry. “Made in the Southern Tier” MFG Day events will begin with an expo on Friday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Building #1 at Greater Southern Tier BOCES.

The expo will feature more than twenty vendors, as well as manufacturing demonstrations and activities. The expo is not open to the public, but to middle school, high school, BOCES and college students and staff. Member of any Chamber across the Southern Tier are also welcome.

“Made in the Southern Tier” MFG Day events will continue throughout the month of October with facility tours hosted by participating manufacturers. The purpose of the celebration is to showcase the importance and potential of modern manufacturing while inspiring the next generation of creators.

For more information about the event, contact the Chamber at 607-734-5137 or visit www.chemungchamber.org. For more information about National MFG Day, visit www.mfgday.com.