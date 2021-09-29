Maple Ave. Speedway sold for $1.6M

Gas price is seen at a Mobil gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. The rising cost of gasoline is being felt across the U.S., as the national average price has gone up from $2 per gallon last year to $3 per gallon as of June 9, according to data from the American Automobile Association. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – You probably noticed the former Speedway on Maple Avenue on the southside is now selling Mobil gas.

The Chemung County Clerk confirmed to 18 News that Speedway sold the location to Joe’s Kwik Mart for $1.61 million last month.

Joe’s Kwik Mart is based out of Allentown, Pennsylvania and has over 100 locations on the east coast, partnering with ExxonMobil, Shell, BP, Marathon, Dunkin Donuts, and Subway.

Speedway recently sold off more than a dozen locations in Western New York to be converted to Joe’s Kwik Marts.