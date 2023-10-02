HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The fourth annual Maple City Fall Festival, provided by The Hornell Partners for Growth and its 260 plus business members, will be returning to the area next week.

The festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14, from noon until 6 p.m. in the downtown streets of Hornell on Main Street and Broadway Mall. A variety of opportunities will be available for the day including live music performances, food vendors and free activities for children.

Activities will be provided by the Business Improvement District with local schools, clubs, churches, fraternities and non-profits volunteering to run some of them to raise money for their organizations. Most activities will be free, but donations will be accepted and appreciated by the organizations. The activities will include a bounce house, a 40-foot bounce obstacle course, double bounce ride, Bubble Train, a Selfie Station, a hayride and Speed Sketchers that can draw a photo of you in minutes.

Food vendors will be available selling hometown favorites such as cotton candy, popcorn, candy apples, fried dough and more. Tents and tables will be placed in the center of the street for you to relax and enjoy the day. Shopping vendors will also be placed along Main Street from the movie theatre to Center Street. Local shops and businesses will have specials for the festival as well.

Live music performances will also take place on stage in front of City Hall starting with The Faithless Beauties out of Buffalo from noon until 2 p.m. The Black Robin Band from Naples will be playing from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Parking for the festival will be available at the Hornell High School, Raider Road, Back Parking Lot and the old St. James Hospital parking lots, with two HAT buses traveling around Hornell from 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. to shuttle you to the festival. The shuttle will come by every 15 minutes, with a pick-up/drop-off at the Center Street Bus Stop.

For more detailed information about the festival, visit the HPG Facebook page or its website.